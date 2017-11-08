This week, artist Ryan McGinley released 15 never-before-published photographs from throughout his career in an online exhibition curated by New York Times photo editor Kathy Ryan. The project, which also features a Q&A between artist and curator, appears on an unlikely web platform: WeTransfer.

Since Bastiaan Beerens, Nalden, and the late Rinke Visser launched the company in Amsterdam in 2009, WeTransfer has quietly honed its popular file-sharing product. Today, it’s lauded for its ease of use, free from a clunky sign-up process, making it a painless way to send large files, including music, images, and videos. It’s no surprise that, according to the company, 74 percent of its users are creatives.

Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to fostering creativity. In addition to the file-sharing product, the company’s other projects have included a design studio, an Amsterdam art space (Gallery 33), and an initiative called Artists & Algorists, dedicated to promoting the boundary-pushing work of artist-developers.

The company has also long given away real estate on its site—the wallpaper images and videos one sees while downloading files from WeTransfer—to creatives for free. “We had these huge images in the background to showcase people’s work,” says WeTransfer president and CMO Damian Bradfield. “And to be honest, in the beginning we couldn’t sell advertising, so the easiest thing to do was put beautiful imagery there.”