President John F. Kennedy walks with his son along the West Wing Colonnade of the White House, 19. Photo by Robert Knudsen. Courtesy of White House Photographs and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
Swearing in of Lyndon B. Johnson as President, 1963. Photo by Cecil Stoughton. Courtesy of the White House Photo Office.
President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on, 1968. Photo by Yoichi Okamoto. Courtesy of the White House Photo Office.
President Barack Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a family visit to the Oval Office, 2009. Photo by Pete Souza. Courtesy of the White House Photo Office via Flickr.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, 2011. Photo by Pete Souza. Courtesy of the White House Photo Office via Flickr.
President Donald J. Trump waves to awaiting supporters, 2018. Photo by Shealah Craighead. Courtesy of the White House Photo Office via Flickr.