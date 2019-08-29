The story of mid-century, self-taught artist Eugene von Bruenchenhein has resounding parallels with Rossetti’s relationship to Siddall. In 1943, Von Bruenchenhein married Evelyn Kalka, whom he’d met at the Wisconsin State Fair. He renamed her Marie, after his favorite aunt. According to the plaque he mounted in his kitchen, Von Bruenchenhein considered himself a poet, artist, and philosopher. When he wasn’t working menial jobs at a bakery and flower shop, he was taking dozens of photographs of Kalka posed like a pin-up.

In Von Bruenchenhein’s pictures, she often sits against a floral backdrop, her breasts bared or her legs bent behind her in a schoolgirl posture. The necklaces and crowns Kalka frequently wears in the shots suggest that her husband was more interested in fantasy and play than in using the camera to capture any truth or nuance of his wife’s personality. It’s impossible to know just how much Kalka enjoyed her role as a muse or influenced the photographs, whether the process was collaborative or more of a chore. Von Bruenchenhein’s pictures are striking records of a simultaneously generative and claustrophobic intimacy.



