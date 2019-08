Alex Katz has been painting his wife, Ada Del Moro , for over 60 years. The pair met in 1957 when Del Moro was working as a research biologist and they married a few months later. While Katz painted portraits of other figures, ranging from poet and curator Frank O’Hara to artist, his wife quickly became his favorite subject. In the intervening decades, Katz has painted and printed over 250 pictures of Del Moro. He renders her broad forehead and soft cheeks in his signature flat, lush style. In each portrait, her visage changes. She’s shown smiling with a streak in her hair or aloof in a bathing cap while positioned against an orange background. She’s seen wearing a patterned button-down, looking away from the viewer or gazing coyly out of the frame in a purple beret. The central character in Katz’s body of work remains inscrutable, despite her myriad representations. It is, perhaps, an apt metaphor for any relationship: The more you look at your partner, the more you realize how little you know.