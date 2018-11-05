How Willem Dafoe Learned to Paint like Van Gogh

There are half a dozen or so scenes in the film where we see Dafoe painting—before windswept wheatfields and lush orchards, or in his cramped living quarters in Arles—and more where he ravenously fills sketchbooks with line drawings. And though Dafoe is a revered actor, he didn’t have a hidden art practice that made him a natural; he had to learn how to paint, draw, and move like a painter. He also needed to understand the art materials he used in the film, as well as learn how an artist sees. And who better to teach him than Schnabel?

It was crucial to the film, Schnabel affirmed, that Dafoe was believable as an artist. “If you’re going to make a movie about a painter, it’s a question of getting the actor to know how to use the materials,” Schnabel explained. “So he’s not acting like he’s painting.…Hopefully, there’s no acting going on, there’s just reacting, in the present.”

Once Dafoe had signed onto the film, someone on the production team asked if they should hire a “painting expert” to teach the actor. Schnabel said he would do it himself.