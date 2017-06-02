Why William Kentridge’s New Art Incubator Encourages Artists to Fail

“The conversation started with five people around a table,” says Bronwyn Lace, one of the Centre’s organizers, or its “animateur,” as she’s called in Kentridgian parlance. The goal was to be “a space that holds the in-between, the commercially unviable, the short form, the stupid idea,” she says.

The program is currently invite-only. A group of curators were invited by Kentridge and Lace to recruit artists from Johannesburg and broader South Africa. Not only is the program free, but all the participants are paid for their involvement. The cohort of artists (which grew to about 90 in the first season) works together in breakout groups that take the form of open, freeform workshops toward the goal of presenting work at the finale.

The center privileges process over revolution, substance over flash. Its founding tenets grew out of months of research, in which Lace put together “a picture of the needs and desires of practicing artists in South Africa.” What they discovered was a considerable gap in funding opportunities.

Outside of Johannesburg’s commercial gallery scene, which is dominated by a handful of entities (such as Goodman Gallery, which represents Kentridge), there are particular funding pressures that go hand-in-hand with the country’s post-apartheid conditions—namely, the pressure for art to demonstrate its social value. The reality for artists, Lace says, is that in order to qualify for grants and public funding, they must prove the positive social impact of their art and incorporate a community-based outreach program of some kind.