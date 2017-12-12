Winnie-the-Pooh’s 90-Year Journey from Pencil Sketch to Disney Icon

Perhaps the first image of Winnie-the-Pooh as we know him, however, can be traced back to Mr Edward Bear, a character in the 1924 poem “Teddy Bear” in Milne’s book of poetry, When We Were Very Young. With Edward Bear, Shepard seems to have landed upon the style he would pursue. In fact, he went on to create drawings based on his own son’s favorite stuffed bear, a teddy bear made by German plush-toy manufacturer, Steiff. He would similarly base illustrations of other characters on toys.

“Shepard took his sketches and simplified them into outlines,” Bilclough explains. “He rarely gives the characters facial expressions, but suggests character instead through the characters’ posture. In some cases, like Tigger and Kanga, the imagery remained very true to the original toy.”

The exhibition reveals much of the behind-the-scenes of creating Winnie-the-Pooh, including the process through which the pair hashed out how the illustrations would harmonize with Milne’s ideas. “Lines drawn on some of Shepard’s artwork didn’t make it into the finished printed versions,” Bilclough notes, “and some of his pencil sketches show him planning his layout (for example in a three-part image of Piglet’s ears in the wind).”

Following the huge success of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book, a collection of stories published in 1926, and of The House at Pooh Corner, published two years later, Pooh became a product.