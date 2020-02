Wolfgang Tillmans Wants You to Find Spirituality in Photography

Tillmans has been outspoken about his qualms with organized religion, so his focus on spirituality may seem surprising. Yet his early fascination with astronomy, along with his deep love for club culture and queer kinship, shaped his secular approach to the subject. In his own photography, Tillmans embraces diverse subjects that often reflect very earthly concerns: rave subcultures, sexuality, and the mundane. Tillmans defines spirituality not by what murky afterlife may await us, but by how we form connections with each other while we are still here.

I see veneration for the spiritual in Tillmans’s photographs of Hamburg dance floors from the late 1980s, when music brought a sense of unity to a still-divided Germany. A timeless feeling of belonging and surrender pervades the seas of bodies that Tillmans captured; it’s the same feeling I return to each weekend in Brooklyn in lieu of church.

When Tillmans moved to Hamburg in the late 1980s, he was introduced to acid house parties, which would eventually become his first focus in photography. “I felt a great desire to talk about this sense of community and togetherness that I experienced there—these bodies in motion, yet in contemplation, on the dance floor,” he told Famighetti.