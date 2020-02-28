Wolfgang Tillmans Wants You to Find Spirituality in Photography

Tillmans’s understanding of spirituality also hinges on the concept of fragility, which stems from his interest in the work of philosopher Martin Hägglund, whom the artist interviewed for the issue. “Secular faith will always be precarious,” Hägglund once wrote, “but in its fragility it opens the possibility for our spiritual freedom.” To accept the finiteness of life is to accept one’s own fragility, as well. Fragility also appeals to the artist in its relationship to his medium of choice: Photographic prints begin to degrade as soon as they are printed.

One image in the issue represents togetherness and fragility at its most extreme. Last year, an international team of scientists completed a monumental feat: the first image of a black hole, taken in 2019. Back in 1968, humans were confronted with the first color photograph of Earth. 51 years later, we were again shown our infinitesimal and precarious place in the universe. When astronauts leave Earth’s atmosphere and look at their home, they describe a unifying effect: Country borders no longer matter. Millions of people looking at the impossible grandeur of a supermassive black hole can have the same impact on our perception.