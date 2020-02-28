Wolfgang Tillmans Wants You to Find Spirituality in Photography

Tillmans, who has lived in London since the mid-1990s, sought a similar sense of unity as the threat of Brexit loomed. Having grown up in fractured Germany, he feels strongly about the illusory quality of borders. These concerns have led to activism. In his earlier body of work “On the Verge of Visibility” (2016), Tillmans explored the idea of boundaries by photographing the meeting places between color fields, sea and sky, day and night, and clouds and air. Tillmans revisited the series and printed his images on posters that urged voters to consider the serious implications of fragmenting the European Union. Upon approaching such nebulous boundaries as horizons, one discovers they do not actually exist. “No man is an island,” one poster declares. “No country by itself.”
This idea of unity, which Tillmans finds lacking in today’s world of political and religious extremes, shines throughout the issue. The artist excerpted a talk from the late Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti that holds great meaning for him: “I say [spirituality] is harmonious living,” Krishnamurti declared. “You cannot live harmoniously if you are a nationalist. How can you?…Or how can you live harmoniously when you are possessive, when there is that idea of mine and yours? Or how can you live intelligently, and therefore harmoniously, if you are bound by beliefs?”