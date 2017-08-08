The Woman Who Photographed Mike Kelley and John Baldessari Mid-Orgasm

In the mid-1990s, Aura Rosenberg was pondering a limited-edition artwork she could contribute to a holiday project being organized by the artist Cary Leibowitz, a.k.a. Candyass. She immediately thought of her friend, the performance artist and occasional comedian Mike Smith, who often performed conceptual stand-up around Christmas while dressed as Santa Claus.

Why not, she thought, ask Smith to suit up as St. Nick and have him pantomime an orgasm while she photographed? She could then affix the resulting images to small stones in an extension of a series she began in the late ’80s, called “The Dialectical Porn Rock,” in which she adorned rocks with found pornography, placing and documenting them in various sites.

The limited-edition holiday set never came to fruition, but the experiment tickled Rosenberg. “It was such an unusual way for a man to be pictured,” the artist told me recently, recalling the shoot from two decades past. Rosenberg had noted that in pornography, women’s pleasure was most often captured via their facial expressions—while for men, the proof was in the irrefutable “money shot.” And so her one-off photo shoot with Santa Claus turned into a prolonged project that would result in a series, and an accompanying book of 61 images, known as “Head Shots.” These closely cropped portraits see her male peers, friends, and friends-of-friends all caught in the (supposed) moment of sexual release.