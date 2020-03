The Women Artists Who Deserve Our Attention, According to 9 Leading Artists

“I live in Colorado Springs and Baseera Khan was doing a performance here at the Fine Arts Center. She was aware of my work, so the curator asked if I could come see her, and of course, I’m always interested in performance. It was pretty dramatic and rigorous. She was dealing with issues of being a woman of color, but also the limitations of her culture. And that’s really significant to me, because artists of color have additional limitations that just the regular white person doesn’t have. You’re representative of the culture; the culture is constantly looking at you, judging you; there’s this constant pressure from the art world.

“The performance was called Braid Rage (2017). She had this piece that looked like long, Rapunzel-like hair coming down in segments along the wall. She actually climbed these hair pieces; she was like a mountain climber in a sense. It was very exciting and courageous. She told me she was climbing as high as she could in a building that wasn’t made for her. That was indicative of a lot of things I’ve experienced as well, so there was that commonality. I was really hooked on how she approached her work and how she was dealing with these issues of being a woman of color. I think her work is very exciting and it covers a lot of the issues that we see today, obviously racism, but also the immigration situation; all the issues that I’m concerned about.”