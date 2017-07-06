The Women Who Built the New York Art World

Lillie P. Bliss, the daughter of a wealthy textile merchant from Boston, didn’t conform to late-19th century expectations of women. Bliss never married, she owned her own shiny Pierce Arrow limousine (she loved cars), and she developed a voracious and discerning appetite for art. “She was an advocate for modern art when it had few admirers, a patron when it had almost no market,” wrote philanthropist Eleanor Robson Belmont of Bliss in a 1931 catalogue commemorating her iconic art collection.

Bliss was one of New York’s first major collectors of modern art. Her lovingly cultivated cache of great works by Cézanne, Daumier, Redon, Seurat, Gauguin, Modigliani, Monet, and more would become the foundation of one of the most important public collections in the United States.

In November 1929, at the age of 65, Bliss and friends Abby Aldrich Rockefeller and Mary Quinn Sullivan (budding collectors themselves), met for lunch to discuss opening a public museum devoted to contemporary art, which didn’t yet exist in New York. Later that year, they opened The Museum of Modern Art at 730 Fifth Avenue. Bliss devoted the last two years of her life to shepherding the museum’s early growth—and gifted 150 of her prized pieces to the new institution.

Bliss’s renegade tastes and support of young artists also helped to set the stage for collecting in America. At the legendary 1913 Armory Show, where European paintings by the likes of Matisse and Duchamp shocked American critics, she had bought her first works of art: three by Renoir and a whopping eight by Redon.

When she died in 1931, a new apartment that she’d purchased specifically for the display of her collection brimmed with works like Daumier’s The Laundress (c. 1863) and Cézanne’s Pines and Rocks (No. 9) (c. 1897). Paintings by Toulouse-Lautrec, Pissarro, and Davies covered her living room, while woodcuts by Gauguin and etchings by Picasso decorated her hallways.







