You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

Who built the New York art world? Today, the scene is by and large dominated by men. But some of the most prestigious museums, galleries, and salons that fostered the city’s cultural scene in the 1920s and ’30s were founded by women like Peggy Guggenheim and Florine Stettheimer. In this episode, we explore their often-overlooked stories—and discuss why, despite their beginnings, these institutions have long been criticized for a gender gap across both their staffs and collections.