Women Painters Were the Stars of the New York Day Sales
Last week, on Wednesday night, Rabbit (1986) hammered down at Christie’s for $80 million ($91 million with fees), making him once again the most expensive living artist at auction. The result amounted to just over 114% of the work’s high estimate of $70 million (pre-sale estimates do not include fees). That number pales in comparison to a result achieved earlier that day at Phillips, when a painting by 37-year-old French artist
While much of the focus last week was on the big-ticket evening sales, the contemporary art day sales at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips saw several dozen works sell for prices far exceeding their high estimates. Many of these were made by women artists, painters specifically, whose works sold for twice, thrice, or, in Curtiss’s case, 10 times more than their high estimates. At Christie’s on Thursday, Innocent You, Innocent Me (2016), a striking portrait of a teenager holding an ice cream cone, sold for a $280,000 hammer price ($350,000 with fees), more than double its high estimate of $120,000. And at the same Phillips sale that saw Curtiss’s incredible result,
All in all, a total of 58 works by living female artists outperformed their high estimates—setting auction records for 13 of the artists, four of whom had never had works sell at auction before—at the Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips day sales last week. Two paintings by
While the works by Hughes, Curiss, Youngblood, and Sherald surpassed expectations, a number of other young female painters saw their own works set new personal auction records. The Phillips afternoon sale featured works by enormous and dazzling double portrait, Just a Whisper Away (2008)—estimated at $70,000 to $100,000—sold for a hammer price four times its high estimate ($400,000, or $495,000 with fees), smashing her previous record of $175,000, set in 2015 at Sotheby’s by Come with Me, Now I Need You (2007).
Also at Christie’s, Jonathan (2014) failed to set a new record for the popular portrait painter, but came an incredibly close second: It fetched a hammer price of $260,000 ($325,000 with fees)—or 173% of its high estimate of $150,000. (Casteel’s record was set at Christie’s London in March at £299,250, or about $380,500, by her 2015 double portrait, Patrick and Omari.) Later on Thursday, a self portrait by the 30-year-old artist sold at Phillips’s evening sale for a hammer price of $190,000 (with fees $237,500), more than double its $80,000 high estimate.
Seeking artists who haven’t peaked
Emily Kaplan, vice president, specialist, and head of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s, noted that artists with buzz in the art world and beyond had fared particularly well, most notably Sherald (who famously painted Michelle Obama’s official portrait and was then picked up by mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth) and Jordan Casteel, who currently has a major solo exhibition at the Denver Art Museum. Collectors are “looking to acquire artists that haven’t reached their peak yet,” which often means women and artists of color, she said.
Kaplan added that “painting is a bit more approachable, and there’s a trend toward figuration. Abstraction is in a little bit of a decline with young contemporary artists.” She singled out portraiture specifically as having a moment, and while she’s excited by the numbers in last week’s day sales, she’s quick to point out that, compared to their male peers, female artists are “still far behind.” She noted that while it’s unfortunate that overlooked and undervalued artists have tended to be women and people of color, hopefully increasing market demand for their works will help close that gap.
Other notable sales of works by women 50 and younger included Untitled (2018) and As Light Hits Land (Turquoise and Red #1MT, Multicolored Sand SF #1A, Black Ground) (2019). At Phillips, Bernhardt’s acrylic-on-paper portrait of the Pink Panther sold for a hammer price of $13,000 ($16,250 with fees), more than tripling its high estimate of $4,000. And at Sotheby’s on Friday, Guidi’s sand, acrylic, and oil painting vaulted its high estimate of $30,000 to hammer at $80,000 ($100,000 with fees). The impressive result was nonetheless a far cry from Guidi’s auction record of $375,000, set at Sotheby’s in December.
British artist
Trendspotting, or not
Despite all the broken records and works hammering well ahead of their high estimates, experts were hesitant to describe the buying frenzy for paintings by women as a trend.
“It’s a happy coincidence,” said Rebekah Bowling, Phillips’s head of day sale, afternoon session. “During the last big art-market boom in 2014, collectors started looking back at historically overlooked artists, many of whom happened to be women and artists of color.” Bowling sees last week’s results as a continuation of that. More importantly, though, she notes that the specific artists whose works far exceeded expectations, like Curtiss, “are great contemporary artists” who are pushing the boundaries of their medium, and who have plenty of support from institutions and collectors.
And while the works by women artists smashing their high estimates (and the artists’ records) were primarily painters, artists working with photography also made waves, most notably
Other artists who emerged from last week’s sales with new auction records included Jacqueline Humphries, and
Though she saw the surging prices for female artists last week largely as a continuation of a trend sparked years earlier, Bowling was nevertheless optimistic about the results’ implications for the market. “I’m hopeful that the art world continues to foster diversity and see things even out in terms of artists achieving the highest prices.”
