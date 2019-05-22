Women Painters Were the Stars of the New York Day Sales

Despite all the broken records and works hammering well ahead of their high estimates, experts were hesitant to describe the buying frenzy for paintings by women as a trend.

“It’s a happy coincidence,” said Rebekah Bowling, Phillips’s head of day sale, afternoon session. “During the last big art-market boom in 2014, collectors started looking back at historically overlooked artists, many of whom happened to be women and artists of color.” Bowling sees last week’s results as a continuation of that. More importantly, though, she notes that the specific artists whose works far exceeded expectations, like Curtiss, “are great contemporary artists” who are pushing the boundaries of their medium, and who have plenty of support from institutions and collectors.