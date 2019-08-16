Wong Ping’s Absurdist, Sexual Animations Deliver Biting Commentary

His neurotic characters are comprised of simple circles and rectangles in glowing neon hues. They occupy distinctly urban spaces: sleek interiors that evoke the feeling of alienating high-rise apartments. Pixelated ’80s video games meet millennial-style ombrés in a sublime, minimalist design that Wong has attributed not to aesthetic preferences, but to an inability to make anything else.

Wong first started gaining a following by posting his videos to Vimeo and later to Youtube. His work, which revels in the kind of extremeness fomented on Youtube, is as much a product of the internet as it is a commentary on it. In Dear, can I give you a hand (2018) an aging man attends a class on how to post your last words to social media to “get many likes.” In Inspector Chicken (2018), a police officer becomes a social media influencer. When the cop checks how many likes his live stream of a rescue mission is getting, it instigates a chain of events that results in the death of his entire squad. In Who’s The Daddy, the narrator is shocked to realize that swiping left and right on dating apps is not to indicate political preferences but, rather, to say whether or not he finds someone attractive. Wong’s work can only come from someone fully immersed in the social dynamics of 2019: The narrator in Who’s the Daddy goes on to question whether a dating app suitor has biodegradable breast implants and how to tell from her profile picture if she eats free-range chicken.