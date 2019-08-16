Wong Ping’s Absurdist, Sexual Animations Deliver Biting Commentary

Wong, now in his mid-thirties, says he “lives in the internet.” His work, which comments on everything from police practices to Crocs (“disgusting flat shoes”) is a product of an internet where news alerts pop up next to cat memes, and where porn can live in one browser tab, while an email to your coworker lives in the next. Wong takes this digital cesspool, and packages it in lo-fi, retro video game aesthetics that are hard to reconcile with the dark themes—self-loathing, misogyny, obsession, and lust—he explores. Beneath a façade of juvenile, cartoony simplicity, Wong’s work, like the internet itself, flattens the personal, political, and sexual into one shared space. In doing so, he tackles questions of shame and power, luring viewers in with salacious imagery, keeping us enraptured with bubbly aesthetics, and driving his point home with subtle but cutting political commentary.
Wong started making videos while working a tedious day job in post-production television. He needed a creative outlet. After spending 10 hours per day smoothing skin and enlarging boobs on commercial film footage, he went home and taught himself animation.