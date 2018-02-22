Last May, the artist Mark Bradford represented the United States at the Venice Biennale with a show-stopping suite of work installed in a ripped-up pavilion. In November, his show opened at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.; and at Art Basel in Miami Beach in December, Hauser & Wirth sold a Bradford out of its booth for $5 million—one of the biggest sticker shocks of the fair’s first day. A show in Hauser’s Los Angeles space, which opened this month, sold out within a few days. The going prices for the ten paintings, between $2.5 million and $5 million, place in the uppermost bracket for any work put on the primary market for the first time.

Those institutional and market stepping stones paved the way to the present moment, when one of his paintings hits the block at Phillips’s London salesroom on March 8th for his biggest sale ever. At forty feet long, Helter Skelter I (2007) is also the one of the largest Bradfords to ever exchange hands—and with an estimate of £6 million to £8 million ($8.3 million to $11.1 million) it will be the priciest.

The sale has been guaranteed by a third party and will nearly double the artist’s previous auction record $5.8 million. It will take just a few more bids above the guarantee price to make Mark Bradford one of the most expensive living American artists, alongside Brice Marden and Frank Stella, and make him the most expensive living artist of color.

“I think that he is the most important living abstract painter—the fact that that painting is likely to break the $10 million mark is a consequence of his extraordinary significance as a painter,” said Christopher Bedford, the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, who helped put together the exhibition in Venice.

In the decade since it was made, Helter Skelter I has wound through private collections and public museums, passing through the hands of a collector who runs a $3 billion forklift company and a racket-smashing tennis superstar. It’s a work grand enough to merit the way collectors have pursued it, and it’s an integral part of Bradford’s whole practice—one coveted piece that can sum up and explain his entire ascent.

“This is among one of his most significant paintings, and so does it deserve this degree of attention? As one of the most important paintings by today’s most important abstract painter?” Bedford asked.

He paused, considered his own query, and then said, dryly, “Probably.”

Helter Skelter I was started in 2007 in Inglewood, the Los Angeles neighborhood where Bradford’s studio was located at the time. The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York hosted a small but breakthrough show in 2007 and subsequently purchased the twenty-foot-long Bread and Circuses (2007). Soon after his Whitney show, New York’s New Museum asked Bradford to make a work for its brand-new, month-old building on the Bowery to appear in “Collage: The Unmonumental Picture.” He took full advantage of the expanded exhibition space and began the monumental task of putting together a pair of works, Helter Skelter I and Helter Skelter II, that, when installed next to each other, would stretch across the side of the building. The work was striking: a blitzkrieg assemblage of stuff, a collage intimate up close and monstrous to take in fully, a spindly web studded with text snippets—“CANDY,” “KING,” “BEST”—with skeleton heads peeking out from beneath the fog.

“Bradford’s behemoth collages, stretching across another 70-foot wall, with their silver paint over torn-up advertising posters lacerated by networks of fluid, incised lines, are as tough as the street and just as resistant to simple answers or unearned beauty,” wrote Thomas Micchelli in the Brooklyn Rail, adding that the works “can be considered not merely the finest in the show but quite possibly the best contemporary art on view anywhere in New York.”

Bedford said the work marks a key progression in Bradford’s practice, where he was applying the process of adding objects from his outside world to his production in his studio world, but on a much larger scale.

“You can deep dive into the surface of this canvas, you see the application of the silver, you see a lot of caulking, you see the use of string embedded in the surface, there is colored paper, there’s printed paper, there’s custom printed paper, there’s found objects,” Bedford said.

Bedford was working as a curator at the Wexner Center for the Arts, a museum in Columbus, Ohio, putting together the artist’s first survey, when he first encountered Helter Skelter I. From 2010 until 2012, the survey would travel to the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Although Helter Skelter I wasn’t included in all the show’s various touring iterations, Bedford chose to write about it in the catalogue, as it was already a talisman for Bradford.

“Mark will talk about this in a semi-mystical way—he feels that he has X-number of truly significant paintings in his body,” Bedford said. “I believe Helter Skelter I belongs in that lineage of paintings.”

It wasn’t in Bedford’s show because it found a new home shortly after its debut. Chelsea gallery Sikkema Jenkins Co., who represented Bradford until 2013, had mounted a show of new work by him in 2008. When the New Museum show closed, partners Brent Sikkema and Michael Jenkins made a deal to sell Helter Skelter I to a collector interested in the gigantic canvas. (Jenkins said in an email he was “not interested in discussing Mark Bradford work.”)

The Phillips catalogue lists the first owner as “Private collection, Ohio,” and three people familiar with the works have said the private collector in Ohio is James F. Dicke II, the CEO of the New Bremen-based forklift company Crown Equipment, which is worth close to $3 billion, according to Forbes. Dicke is a painter himself, and a major donor to Republican politicians. In 2016, as a GOP delegate, he cast a vote at his party’s national convention, and after the election voiced his support for Donald Trump.