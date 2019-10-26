Yoko Ono’s 5 Most Iconic Works

Organized into five sections—Music, Painting, Event, Poetry, Object—the prompts range from minimally zen to delightfully absurd and are inflected with hippie-era abandon. “Smoke everything you can / including your pubic hair,” Ono suggests on one page. “Step in all the puddles in the city,” or “Leave a piece of canvas or finished painting on the floor or in the street,” she instructs on others. She’d already followed some of these directions herself, like the canvas left on a floor for others to tread on. But the point of this book wasn’t for Ono to document her own performances; it was to break down the boundaries between art and life—a defining tenet of the Fluxus movement—by encouraging others to participate in her radical thinking.



