Yoshitomo Nara’s Cute Paintings Are Sparking Serious Market Action

Nara’s painting Can’t Wait ‘til the Night Comes (2012) depicts a young androgynous figure with narrowed eyes and a fang poking out of the corner of their mouth. The work sold for HK$92.8 million (US$11.9 million) with fees last month at Christie’s to an Asian collector.

“Nara’s work attracts both new and experienced collectors alike, so we find that his work has broad market appeal among collectors of all nationalities and categories,” said Evelyn Lin, head of Christie’s Asian 20th-century and contemporary art department.