Portrait of Lina Iris Viktor working in her studio in downtown Manhattan. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Lina Iris Viktor, Eleventh, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.
Lina Iris Viktor, work in progress from the series “A Haven. A Hell. A Dream Deferred,” 2017–18. Courtesy of the artist and Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.
Portrait of Lina Iris Viktor with her painting Syzygy, 2015. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Artwork by Lina Iris Viktor. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Lina Iris Viktor’s studio wall featuring various reference images. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Detail of Lina Iris Viktor’s 2015 work Syzygy, made with 24 karat Venetian gold and other materials. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Like the artist Yves Klein—a key influence—Viktor wants to return the material to the divine.
A view of Lina Iris Viktor’s studio wall. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Portrait of Lina Iris Viktor by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
A studio wall featuring images of work by George Hendrik Breitner, Carlo Crivelli, Marie-Guillemine Benoist, Jean Fouquet, and many others. Photo by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
Portrait of Lina Iris Viktor by Alex John Beck for Artsy.
She wants to counter the negative associations of blackness—“the idea of sin, of corruption, of ugliness.”
