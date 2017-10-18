Young Galleries Find a Welcome Alternative to Major Art Fairs in Paris Internationale

The past year has been characterized by what has sometimes felt like a barrage of bad news for small and emerging galleries, with every month or so bringing an announcement of yet another closure. Gallerists often pointed to expenses racked up on the art fair circuit as a major factor behind their decision to close. So why did the 55 galleries taking part in the third edition of Paris Internationale feel so happy to be there?

Many cited its strong sense of camaraderie, which may feel especially topical right now, as galleries struggle to make ends meet, particularly in high-rent cities such as London and New York.

“I’ve always wanted to do this fair,” said Simon Wang of Shanghai’s Antenna Space. “I want to be with other gallery friends.” He said the solidarity went from the intangible, such as sharing “insights” with one another, to the more concrete, pointing to a pedestal in the corner of his booth that other galleries had helped him build.

Paris Internationale co-founder and gallerist Guillaume Sultana said that’s no accident: The fair was created by galleries and for galleries, and is expressly run on a non-profit basis.

“We work for free, we pay for our booth,” Sultana said. “We do this fair for galleries—we are crazy enough to do that!” Sultana joked.

With the volunteer work of Sultana and his fellow co-founders, the galleries Crèvecoeur, High Art, Antoine Levi, and Gregor Staiger, booth costs range from €4,500 to €7,500, a timely reduction in cost from last year, Sultana said. That keeps stakes low, creating a more relaxed environment in which galleries feel comfortable referring collectors to one another and dealers can enjoy themselves without worrying they’re falling (deeper) into the red. The fair is also invitation only, so the organizers don’t waste time hustling up proposals that may lead to naught.

“You have a lot of expenses for a fair to go see collectors and to sell art,” Sultana said. “For a young gallery, we don’t have the same margins” as more established galleries selling works in the five, six, seven, and eight figures.