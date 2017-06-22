As Young Galleries Seek Alternatives to Art Fairs, a Promising Solution Has Emerged

On June 29th, the inaugural edition of the collaborative gallery event Condo New York kicks off across Manhattan. The event, co-organized by Lower East Side gallerists Simone Subal and Nicole Russo, will see 36 international galleries mount concurrent exhibitions at 16 New York gallery spaces during the month of July.

Pop-up spaces, or temporary exhibition spaces in new cities, are emerging as a welcome alternative to the high-stakes, high-stress experience of an art fair. They offer smaller galleries the chance to expand and strengthen their reach, while exercising greater curatorial freedom with less financial strain, and in a more inviting environment than an art fair.

The brainchild of London gallerist Vanessa Carlos (of Carlos/Ishikawa), Condo launched in January 2016 in London, where for two years now local galleries there have opened up their spaces to colleagues from abroad. The cross-pollination generates creative, collaborative exhibitions during an otherwise quiet moment on the art calendar. Condo New York will, the organizers hope, similarly invigorate the art world during its annual summer slowdown.

In the past few years, pop-ups have found renewed relevance among prominent young galleries, like the majority of those participating in Condo. Many such small-scale galleries—characterized by fresh, inventive programs, and rosters of sought-after emerging and mid-career artists—are scaling back their art fair activities and testing the waters of alternatives (like the online-only Dream fair, begun by the directors of now-defunct London gallery Limoncello).