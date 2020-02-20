4 Curators on the Artists They’re Celebrating This Black History Month

“I don’t know if you watch baseball, but Chase Hall is like a utility guy. He paints; he draws; he makes photos and sculptures, and it’s all very intentional—he chooses the best medium that will allow him to express an idea. He uses his art as a platform to critically engage with the racial history of bigotry in the United States. He has a work ethic that I haven’t really seen in a long time.

“I was reading a book on how to see art, and they talk about how the painter touches the canvas, and how you can get a sense of the energy or the intent. When you look at Chase’s paintings, you can see something is happening, you need to know more. And that, for me, is a very unique feeling. I see a lot of ‘pretty’ or ‘nice’ paintings, but when a painting really makes you want to know more, to ask questions of the artist and, in turn, ask questions of ourselves, that definitely stands out.”



