The Four Tribes of Art Collectors

This is the tribe most tethered to the dynamism, quarrels, gossip, lawsuits, information, misinformation, fads, and rumors of the contemporary art market. Unlike the connoisseur or trophy-hunter (discussed below), enterprise collectors are wide open to the new and experimental. With roots in the Medici tradition of ecclesiastical patronage, these collectors are engaged in a kind of moral combat to identify and elevate the art that will matter. They believe that art history is just too important to be left to art historians.

Typically first-generation entrepreneurs, often from market-driven professions like finance and real estate, they view art as an asset class, but rarely as a pure investment (although most maintain lines of credit against their collections). They covet secrecy; information is currency to this tribe. Priced out of trophy hunting and too financially driven for the connoisseurs, their goal is to destabilize the canon, challenge the ancient regime and define (and increasingly redefine) art history through collecting. While their ambition often exceeds their ability, a few—names such as Robert Scull, Charles Saatchi, and Guy Ullens—cut through the hype and help canonize the art of their time.

But despite an openness to new ideas, this is not an open society. Beneath the charm and flattery exists an intense competition for access: to top pictures, the right dinners, the most exclusive parties, the most prestigious museum boards. For this tribe, owning the right painting delivers a jolt of status more effectively than the efforts of the best PR firm.

Try buying a Kerry James Marshall painting in a gallery, where the large-scale works can start at $1 million. Money is not enough. In selling a sought-after work, a dealer chooses judiciously in whom to invest her or his prestige. Placement with the right collector can bestow legitimacy on a young artist these days quicker than the blessing of any curator or critic. Enterprising collectors must prove to top dealers they’ll be good custodians of works. To do this, paradoxically, it often takes a non-commercial gesture to prove one’s gravity.

Bob Rennie, whose collection has grown into a private museum in Vancouver, British Columbia, described to me how his access expanded significantly after such an acquisition. In 2001, he purchased Mike Kelley’s John Glenn Memorial Detroit River Reclamation Project (2001), a massive conceptual installation that no one would mistake for an investment piece. “Soon after,” he told me, “new avenues of discussion opened that I hadn’t realized I was excluded from.” Rennie’s un-economic purchase signaled to dealers his intent to add context to an artist’s work, not just make money off it. The Kelley purchase opened doors to works by Rebecca Warren and Kara Walker, two artists whose work he’d previously attempted, unsuccessfully, to acquire; it acted as an ice-breaker. “I just didn’t realize the type of ice it was breaking,” he said.



