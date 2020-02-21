The Visionary Collector Who Transformed Works by Picasso and Matisse into Tapestries

“Tapestry was—at least in French art history—such a prestigious medium,” Kang added. “It was in decline, but it still had this historic tradition.” Whether or not she was difficult, as Rouault claimed, Cuttoli’s idea to create modernist tapestries was completely innovative—and a success. The art collector, gallerist, and self-made businesswoman spent years trying different ways for painters to work in fabric, from women’s fashion to rugs and, finally, tapestry.

It helped that Cuttoli was friends with many of the leading artists of her time. Years before she asked Picasso to design a tapestry, his work hung in either her French home or her Algerian home (she divided her time between the two, as the former wife of an Algerian-French civil servant). Later, when she opened a gallery in Paris, she befriended more painters and sculptors. “The fact that she was a collector and a gallerist was instrumental to her being able to do this project at all,” Kang said. “That’s how she established relationships; that’s how she established trust.”