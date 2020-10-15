Skip to Main Content

Exhibitions and Events during Paris Art Week

Artsy Editors
Oct 15, 2020 10:51am

Centre Pompidou

Matisse, comme un roman

Galeries du 20e siècle, 2ème volet

Dust, the plates of the present

Opening 21 October

11AM – 9PM (closed Tuesdays)

Rue Beaubourg 75003

www.centrepompidou.fr


Prix Marcel Duchamp

Opening 7 October

Prize giving ceremoby on 19 October at 9.30 AM

Limited capacity. Registration: [email protected]

In parallel with the opening of four exhibitions, The Centre Pompidou presents the hanging of the finalists of the Marcel Duchamp Prize. Before the announcement of the winner, attend the presentation of each artists by their supporters: Jean-Jacques Aillagon (
Hicham Barrada
), Angeles Alonso Espinosa (
Enrique Ramirez
), Emanuelle Coccia (
Kapwani Kiwanga
), Annabelle Gugnon (
Alice Anderson
).
En parallèle de l’ouverture de quatre expositions, le Centre Pompidou présente l’accrochage des finalistes du prix Marcel Duchamp. Avant l’annonce du lauréat, assistez à la présentation des artistes par leurs rapporteurs : Jean-Jacques Aillagon (
Hicham Barrada
), Angeles Alonso Espinosa (
Enrique Ramirez
), Emanuelle Coccia (
Kapwani Kiwanga
), Annabelle Gugnon (
Alice Anderson
)

Palais de Tokyo

Anticorps (Opening 23 October)

Ulla von Brandenburg: Le Milieu est bleu

12PM – 9PM, closed Tuesdays

13 av. du Président Wilson 75116

www.palaisdetokyo.com

The experience of confinement and the adoption of physical and social distancing led to the set up of the Antibody exhibition. Giving voice to 20 artists from the French and international art scene, the works presented take the pulse of our ability to become one body. In addition, artist
Ulla von Brandenburg
takes advantage of the exceptional extension of her exhibition to renew its scenography and imagine a new act.
L’expérience du confinement et l’adoption de la distanciation physique et sociale ont amené à la conception de l’exposition Anticorps. En donnant la parole à 20 artistes de la scène artistique française et internationale, les œuvres présentées prennent le pouls de notre capacité à faire corps ensemble. L’artiste
Ulla von Brandenburg
se saisit du prolongement exceptionnel de son exposition pour en renouveler la scénographie et imaginer un nouvel acte.

Lafayette Anticipations

Wu Tsang

Opening 21 October11am – 7PM, Thursday until 9PM. Closed Tuesdays.

9 rue du Plâtre 75003

www.lafayetteanticipations.com

Lafayette Anticipations hosts an exhibition of the American artist
Wu Tsang
, Visionary Company. The exhibition presents video works, installations, events, and performances.
Lafayette Anticipations accueille l’exposition de l’artiste américaine
Wu Tsang
nommée Visionary Company. L’exposition présente des œuvres vidéos, installations, événements, et performances.

Bourse Révélations Emerige

Un monde à votre image

16 October – 14 November 12PM – 7PM, Wednesday through Sunday

Villa Emerige, 7 rue Robert Turquan 75016

www.revelations-emerige.com

« Outside Our », Bourse Révélations Emerige 2018, commissariat Gaël Charbau, Villa Emerige, Paris © Rebecca Fanuel

« Outside Our », Bourse Révélations Emerige 2018, commissariat Gaël Charbau, Villa Emerige, Paris © Rebecca Fanuel

The 7th edition of the Bourse Révélations Emerige presents the artists Marcella Barceló, Loucia Carlier, Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis, Clémence Mauger, Rob Miles, Raphaël- Bachir Osman, Ludovic Salmon, Elené Shatberashvili, Charlotte Vitaioli, Zohreh Zavareh, and Giuliana Zefferi in an exhibition curated by Gaël Charbau.
La 7 édition de la Bourse Révélations Emerige présente les artistes Marcella Barceló, Loucia Carlier, Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis, Clémence Mauger, Rob Miles, Raphaël- Bachir Osman, Ludovic Salmon, Elené Shatberashvili, Charlotte Vitaioli, Zohreh Zavareh, Giuliana Zefferi sous le commissariat de Gaël Charbau.

Fondation Pernod Ricard

Prize giving cremony Prix Pernod Ricard on 20/21 October

Conferences on 16, 19, and 23 October

1 cours Paul Ricard 75008

fondation-pernod-ricard.com

The Pernod Ricard Prize changed its formula and is now conceived as a one-year companionship with artists selected by guest curators; this year, Lilou Vidal. Placed under the sign of the “Bonaventure,” carte blanche and radio projects to experiment live at the foundation or on the dedicated pages on our website, as well as that of Radio DUUU.
On October 16, 6 p.m.: “Histoires singulières de la Radiophonie, Voix d'outre-mondes,” meeting between Meris Angioletti and Philippe Baudoin. Introduction by Lilou Vidal as part of the companionship of the Pernod Ricard Prize 20/21
October 19, 6:30 pm: Inspiration/Inspiration#1 – The World After: A Critique of Prophetic Reason. With Joëlle Zask and Mickael Foessel, invitation and moderation Jean-Marie Durand.
On October 23rd at 6pm and 7pm: "ApoloOne", a new performance by Anne le Troter (30 minutes).
Le Prix Pernod Ricard change de formule et se conçoit désormais comme un compagnonnage d’une année avec les artistes sélectionnés par des commissaire invités; cette année, Lilou Vidal. Placée sous le signe de la « Bonaventure », des cartes blanches et des projets radiophoniques à expérimenter en live à la fondation ou sur les pages dédiées sur notre site internet, ainsi que celui de Radio DUUU.
Le 16 octobre, 18 h : « Histoires singulières de la Radiophonie, Voix d’outre-mondes », rencontre entre Meris Angioletti et Philippe Baudoin. Introduction de Lilou Vidal dans le cadre du compagnonnage du Prix Pernod Ricard 20/21
Le 19 octobre,18h30: S’inspirer/Respirer#1 – Le monde d’après : critique de la raison prophétique. Avec Joëlle Zask et Mickael Foessel, invitationet modération Jean-Marie Durand.
Le 23 octobre à 18h et 19h: «ApoloOne»,une performance inédite d’Anne le Troter (30 minutes).

Palais d'Iéna

Stephan Balkenhol: Le prévu et l’imprévu

17 – 30 October, 12PM – 6PM (Thursday until 9PM)

9 place d’Iéna 75016

The German artist
Stephan Balkenhol
shows an installation of new sculptures at Palais d'Iéna, which is hosted at the headquarters of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) on the proposal of the curator Caroline Smulders and with the support of the Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery.
L’artiste allemand
Stephan Balkenhol
montre une installation composée de nouvelles sculptures au Palais d’Iéna, siège du Conseil économique, social et environnemental (CESE) sur la proposition de la commissaire d’exposition Caroline Smulders et avec le soutien de la Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac.

Thanks for Nothing

Benefit Auction for the Merci Endowment Fund, organised by Thanks for Nothing with suport from the Palais de Tokyo and Sotheby’s

Pre-auction exhibition: Heaven ©

17 – 20 October

Sotheby’s, 76 rue du Fbg St-Honoré 75008

www.thanksfornothing.fr/ project/fonds-de-dotation- merci/

Pascale masquée © Pascale Marthine Tayou - Galleria Continua

Pascale masquée © Pascale Marthine Tayou - Galleria Continua

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Merci Endowment Fund, Thanks for Nothing organizes an exhibition at Palais of Tokyo followed by an auction at Sotheby's. The hanging of the works will be presented from October 17-21 at Sotheby's and November 6-8 at Palais de Tokyo (Save the date!). The sale will take place online from November 13-18 on the Sotheby's website.
À l’occasion des 10 ans du Fonds de dotation Merci, Thanks for Nothing organise une exposition au Palais de Tokyo suivie d’une vente aux enchères chez Sotheby’s. L’accrochage des œuvres sera présenté du 17 octobre au 21 octobre chez Sotheby’s et du 6 au 8 novembre au Palais de Tokyo (Save the date!). La vente se déroulera en ligne du 13 au 18 novembre sur le site internet de Sotheby’s.

Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris

Victor Brauner: « Je suis le rêve. Je suis l’inspiration »

Hubert Duprat

Sarah Moon PasséPrésent

18 September – 10 January 2021, 10AM – 6PM (Thursdays until 10PM, closed Mondays)

11 av. du Président Wilson 75116

The Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris presents three exhibitions: a monograph about
Victor Brauner
,
Hubert Duprat
's first retrospective; an exhibition on the photographer
Sarah Moon
Passé/Présent.
Le Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris présente trois expositions : une monographie sur
Victor Brauner
, la première rétrospective de
Hubert Duprat
; une exposition sur la photographe
Sarah Moon
Passé/Présent.

Musée Guimet (MNAAG)

Carte blanche to Daniel Arsham

L’Asie maintenant : Parcours contemporain en partenariat avec Asia Now

Opening 21 October, 10AM – 6PM (closed Tuesdays)

6 place d’Iéna 75116

www.guimet.fr

The Guimet museum opens two exhibitions for Paris Art Week: a carte blanche to the artist
Daniel Arsham
and a contemporary journey through the permanent collections in partnership with Asia Now, featuring the Indian artists Remen Chopra W. Van Der Vaart and
Reena Kalat
. In the framework of the 1st Bamboo Prize awarded by the Mingei Gallery, 25 works are also exhibited.
Le musée Guimet ouvre deux expositions pour la semaine de l’art : une carte blanche à l’artiste Daniel Arsham et un parcours contemporain en partenariat avec Asia Now, où figure les artistes indienne Remen Chopra W. Van Der Vaart et
Reena Kalat
. Dans le cadre du 1er Bambou Prize remis par la Galerie Mingei, 25 œuvres sont également exposées.

LEBAL

Miguel Rio Branco – Photographies 1968-1992

16 September – 6 Decembr, 12PM – 7PM (Wednesdays until 8PM)

6 impasse de la Défense 75018

www.le-bal.fr

LE BAL presents a body of photographic works by Brazilian artist
Miguel Rio Branco
, a major figure of contemporary art in his country, known worldwide for his installations and multimedia works.
LE BAL présente le travail photographique de la première période (1968-1992) de l’artiste brésilien
Miguel Rio Branco
, figure majeure de l’art contemporain dans son pays, connu dans le monde entier pour ses installations et œuvres multimédia.

Fondation Fiminco

Negotiating Borders

12 September – 31 October, 11AM – 7PM (closed Mondays)

43 rue de la Commune de Paris 93230 Romainville

www.fondationfiminco.com

The Fiminco Foundation inaugurates its ‘boiler room’ space with Negotiating Borders, an exhibition curated by Sunjung Kim that plunges us into the heart of the Korean art scene.
La Fondation Fiminco inaugure son espace de la Chaufferie avec Negotiating Borders, une exposition nous plongeant au cœur de la scène artistique coréenne, sous le commissariat de Sunjung Kim.

Private Choice

19 – 25 October, 12PM – 7 PM

Private apartment in quartier Franklin D. Roosevelt 75008

Visit by invitation only, after registration

www.privatechoice.fr

Private Choice 2020. Photo: Theo Baulig

Private Choice 2020. Photo: Theo Baulig

For its ninth edition, Private Choice offers under the theme of Inner Journey. Works by fifty-one artists and designers from different backgrounds are displayed to offer an ephemeral collection of art and design pieces in a historic flat.
Pour sa neuvième édition, Private Choice se présente sous le thème du “Voyage Intérieur”. Cinquante et un artistes et designers issus d’horizons différents sont présentés afin de proposer une collection éphémère d’oeuvres d’art et de pièces de design dans un appartement historique.

Musée du Petit Palais

Laurence Aëgerter - Ici mieux qu’en face

10AM – 6PM (closed Mondays)

Avenue Winston Churchill 75116

With some fifty works distilled in the different areas of the museum,
Laurence Aëgerter
invites the public to discover or rediscover the Petit Palais collections, in a vision that combines poetry and sensitivity. Based on the principle of the mirror or trompe l'oeil, she likes to turn situations upside down and open up other fields of possibilities.
Autour d’une cinquantaine d’œuvres distillées dans les différents espaces du musée,
Laurence Aëgerter
invite le public à découvrir ou redécouvrir les collections du Petit Palais, dans un vis-à-vis mêlant poésie et sensibilité. Sur le principe du miroir ou du trompe-l’œil, elle aime retourner les situations et ouvrir d’autres champs des possibles.

