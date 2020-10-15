Exhibitions and Events during Paris Art Week





Fondation Pernod Ricard

Prize giving cremony Prix Pernod Ricard on 20/21 October

Conferences on 16, 19, and 23 October

1 cours Paul Ricard 75008

The Pernod Ricard Prize changed its formula and is now conceived as a one-year companionship with artists selected by guest curators; this year, Lilou Vidal. Placed under the sign of the “Bonaventure,” carte blanche and radio projects to experiment live at the foundation or on the dedicated pages on our website, as well as that of Radio DUUU.

On October 16, 6 p.m.: “Histoires singulières de la Radiophonie, Voix d'outre-mondes,” meeting between Meris Angioletti and Philippe Baudoin. Introduction by Lilou Vidal as part of the companionship of the Pernod Ricard Prize 20/21

October 19, 6:30 pm: Inspiration/Inspiration#1 – The World After: A Critique of Prophetic Reason. With Joëlle Zask and Mickael Foessel, invitation and moderation Jean-Marie Durand.

On October 23rd at 6pm and 7pm: "ApoloOne", a new performance by Anne le Troter (30 minutes).

Le Prix Pernod Ricard change de formule et se conçoit désormais comme un compagnonnage d’une année avec les artistes sélectionnés par des commissaire invités; cette année, Lilou Vidal. Placée sous le signe de la « Bonaventure », des cartes blanches et des projets radiophoniques à expérimenter en live à la fondation ou sur les pages dédiées sur notre site internet, ainsi que celui de Radio DUUU.

Le 16 octobre, 18 h : « Histoires singulières de la Radiophonie, Voix d’outre-mondes », rencontre entre Meris Angioletti et Philippe Baudoin. Introduction de Lilou Vidal dans le cadre du compagnonnage du Prix Pernod Ricard 20/21

Le 19 octobre,18h30: S’inspirer/Respirer#1 – Le monde d’après : critique de la raison prophétique. Avec Joëlle Zask et Mickael Foessel, invitationet modération Jean-Marie Durand.

Le 23 octobre à 18h et 19h: «ApoloOne»,une performance inédite d’Anne le Troter (30 minutes).





Palais d'Iéna

Stephan Balkenhol: Le prévu et l’imprévu

17 – 30 October, 12PM – 6PM (Thursday until 9PM)

9 place d’Iéna 75016

Stephan Balkenhol The German artistshows an installation of new sculptures at Palais d'Iéna, which is hosted at the headquarters of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) on the proposal of the curator Caroline Smulders and with the support of the Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery.

Stephan Balkenhol L’artiste allemandmontre une installation composée de nouvelles sculptures au Palais d’Iéna, siège du Conseil économique, social et environnemental (CESE) sur la proposition de la commissaire d’exposition Caroline Smulders et avec le soutien de la Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac.





Thanks for Nothing

Benefit Auction for the Merci Endowment Fund, organised by Thanks for Nothing with suport from the Palais de Tokyo and Sotheby’s

Pre-auction exhibition: Heaven ©

17 – 20 October

Sotheby’s, 76 rue du Fbg St-Honoré 75008