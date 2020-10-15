Fairs to Visit during Paris Art Week

ASIA NOW is an open window on Asia, hosting some forty group and solo exhibitions proposed by international galleries, foundations and institutions. For the first time, the fair broadens its scope to the Indian scene, with the presentation of major artists. Also on view: special projects with a focus on Taipei galleries, a series of outside installations, video projections of artists' videos, and a cycle of performances and conversations.

Fenêtre ouverte sur l’Asie, ASIA NOW accueille une quarantaine d’expositions collectives et individuelles proposées par les galeries internationales, fondations et institutions. Pour la première fois, la foire élargit son champ d’exploration à la scène indienne, avec la présentation d’artistes emblématiques. Des projets spéciaux avec un focus sur des galeries de Taipei, une série d’installations hors-les-murs, des projections de vidéos d’artistes, et un cycle de performances et de conversations.