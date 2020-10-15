Skip to Main Content

Fairs to Visit during Paris Art Week

Artsy Editors
Oct 15, 2020 10:51am
In today’s context, fairs have adapted and narrowed their formats to be able to take place. They offer a smaller selection of galleries and artistic proposals, while reinforcing their own identity.
Dans le contexte actuel, certaines foires ont revu leurs formats pour pouvoir se dérouler dans un esprit plus intimiste. Elles proposent une sélection resserrée de galeries et de propositions artistiques, tout en renforçant leur identité propre.

ASIA NOW

21 – 24 October

1PM – 8PM / Saturday 1PM – 9PM

9 avenue Hoche 75008

www.asianowparis.com

© Ma Haijiao, If We Delete Green, If We Start Caring About Plants, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Tabula Rasa Gallery

© Ma Haijiao, If We Delete Green, If We Start Caring About Plants, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Tabula Rasa Gallery

ASIA NOW is an open window on Asia, hosting some forty group and solo exhibitions proposed by international galleries, foundations and institutions. For the first time, the fair broadens its scope to the Indian scene, with the presentation of major artists. Also on view: special projects with a focus on Taipei galleries, a series of outside installations, video projections of artists' videos, and a cycle of performances and conversations.
Fenêtre ouverte sur l’Asie, ASIA NOW accueille une quarantaine d’expositions collectives et individuelles proposées par les galeries internationales, fondations et institutions. Pour la première fois, la foire élargit son champ d’exploration à la scène indienne, avec la présentation d’artistes emblématiques. Des projets spéciaux avec un focus sur des galeries de Taipei, une série d’installations hors-les-murs, des projections de vidéos d’artistes, et un cycle de performances et de conversations.

Galeristes

23 – 25 October

2PM – 8PM

Le Carreau du Temple, 4 rue E. Spuller 75003

www.galeristes.fr

Galeristes 2019 © Photo Archive ADAGP

Galeristes 2019 © Photo Archive ADAGP

Galeristes is a community of collectors, art enthusiasts, and art professionals, reunited after the same goal: the (re)discovery of gallery owners as smugglers. The fair brings together forty French galleries. It has a three-fold ambition: to promote real encounters between gallery owners and collectors; to foster and reinforce these relationships over time and to initiate new collectors.
Galeristes est une communauté rassemblant des collectionneurs, passionnés et professionnels de l’art, unis dans un même objectif : la (re)découverte des galeristes, comme passeurs. Le salon réunit une quarantaine de galeries françaises et poursuit une triple ambition : favoriser de véritables rencontres entre galeristes et collectionneurs ; permettre à ces relations de se consolider dans le temps et initier de nouveaux collectionneurs.
Discover this year's Galeristes exhibitors
Paris Internationale

22 – 29 October

12PM – 8PM (Thursday until 10PM)

12 rue de Montyon 75009

www.parisinternationale.com

Paris International 2020 © Margot Montig

Paris International 2020 © Margot Montig

Paris Internationale was founded in 2015 as an innovative alternative to traditional art fairs in order to support a young generation of art galleries. In five editions, it has established itself as decisive for the promotion of emerging artists and the rediscovery of more established figures. This year, it is through the exhibition titled SuperSalon, curated by Claire Le Restif, that the fair presents a selection of works at the forefront of contemporary creation.
Paris Internationale a été fondée en 2015 comme une alternative innovante aux foires d’art traditionnelles dans le but de soutenir une jeune génération de galeries d’art. En cinq éditions, elle s’est imposée comme décisive pour la promotion d’artistes émergents et la redécouverte de figures plus établies. Cette année, c’est à travers l’exposition SuperSalon sous le commissariat de Claire Le Restif que la foire présente une sélection d’œuvres aux avant-postes de la création contemporaine.
Discover this year's Paris Internationale exhibitors
