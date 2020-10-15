Paris Art Week: Itineraries

The Grand Belleville network brings together the actors and structures of the Parisian neighbourdhood of Belleville, which support contemporary art and more particularly the artists of the emerging French and international scene. Twenty or so venues in the Grand Belleville area (artist-run spaces, residences, galleries, institutions, publishing houses) open their doors throughout the Belleville Weekend, which takes place an the very end of Paris Art Week.

Le réseau du Grand Belleville regroupe les acteurs et les structures du quartier parisien de Belleville qui défendent l’art contemporain et plus particulièrement les artistes de la scène émergente française et internationale. Pour clôturer la semaine de l’art, la vingtaine de lieux du Grand Belleville (artist-run spaces, résidences, galeries, institutions, maisons d’éditions...) ouvrent leur portes tout au long du Belleville Week-end.



