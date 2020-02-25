Anicka Yi, Hito Steyerl, Jeff Koons, Kara Walker, and Nan Goldin are among the more than 1,200 artists, writers, and cultural workers who’ve publicly endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to be the next U.S. president. The campaign was launched by Artists4Bernie, a group created by artist Mohammed Salemy, curator-writer Jennifer Teets, and the DIS collective.

The signatories’ open letter praises Sanders’s economic, foreign, and environmental policies. It also suggests that a Sanders administration would be beneficial to artists, noting: