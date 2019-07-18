In addition to being staged throughout multiple Chicago art institutions, the exhibition will invest public spaces throughout the city with artists’ projects that have participatory and social justice elements. Among them will be a new installment of Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle’s “Well” series, an installation that will serve as a catalyst for conversations about water conservation and climate change.

Titled “Toward Common Cause: Art, Social Change, and the MacArthur Fellows Program at 40,” the exhibition will open in the summer of 2021; the full list of artists and participating venues will be revealed at a later date.