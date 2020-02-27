Several unique offerings like 46 late-night viewings and keeping the exhibition open non-stop for 81 hours during its closing weekend, allowed 30,000 extra visitors to see the hugely popular exhibition. In addition to the 46 “nocturne visits,” some 85 groups, like schools and disabled parties, were given access to the museum on Tuesdays, when it is usually closed to the general public. According to The Art Newspaper, upwards of 380,000 visitors to the exhibition received free admission. The museum claimed it was able to “smooth the flow of visitors” by implementing an obligatory reservation system for tickets to the exhibition. The Louvre consistently ranks as the most-visited museum in the world; in 2018 it hit a new high-watermark, with 10.2 million visitors.

The exhibition ran from October 24, 2019 through February 24, 2020, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the death of the Italian Renaissance legend. In addition to the five Leonardo paintings the Louvre owns, it was able to procure loans of four signature Leonardo works—including the Benois Madonna (ca. 1480-1482), La Scapigliata (ca. 1500-1510), The Penitent Saint Jerome (ca. 1480-1482), and Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Musical Score (ca. 1483-1490). The most expensive artwork ever sold, Salvator Mundi (ca. 1500), was not included in the exhibition, perhaps due to controversy over the painting’s attribution. Visitors also experienced Mona Lisa: Beyond the glass, “the first virtual reality experience ever offered by the museum,” according to a Louvre press release. To date nearly 50,000 copies of the exhibition catalogue have been sold.