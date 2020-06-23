Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Victor 25448 (1987) will be a highlight Phillips’s forthcoming 20th Century & Contemporary Art Evening Sale, scheduled to take place on July 2nd in New York. The large-scale work on paper has an estimated price range of $8 million to $12 million and features many of Basquiat’s painterly trademarks, including vivid blocks of color, figuration, written words, and symbology. The work was created after the death of Basquiat’s close friend and collaborator Andy Warhol, and just around a year before Basquiat’s own death. It was one of the works included in Basquiat's final exhibition during his lifetime, a 1988 show at Vrej Baghoomian Gallery.

Robert Manley, Phillips Deputy Chairman and Worldwide Co-Head of 20th Century and Contemporary Art, said in a statement: