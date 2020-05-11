The decision to postpone the biennial, one of the most closely watched recurring exhibitions of its sort in the world, was made in conjunction with artistic directors Defne Ayas and Natasha Ginwala. The press release cites the “safety of the artists and other participants” and “concerns regarding the production of new site-specific commissions” among factors for postponing the exhibition. The Foundation also noted the difficulties of transporting artworks and international travel.

This postponement comes as international art events adapt to the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19. Art Basel’s Hong Kong fair was held entirely online in March during the onset of the pandemic’s global spread. Art Basel’s marquee expo in Switzerland was also postponed until mid-September.