Though there were few fireworks, the sale capped a successful week for Edward Dolman, Phillips’s CEO. The day before, the house had held its most successful day sale ever, bringing in $40.2 million and setting new auction records for nine artists.

“This sale was up 22 percent on last year, and this follows a record-setting day sale yesterday,” Dolman said at a press briefing after the evening sale. “We’re really seeing the fruits of the team we’ve brought on, that even in a shrinking art market, we’re still continuing to grow.”