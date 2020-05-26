Administrators of the Turner Prize have cancelled the 2020 edition in light of COVID-19, opting to instead grant 10 commendable artists with awards of £10,000 ($12,200) each. Shortlisted artists will be announced in June. Like the original prize, this one-time grant will be open to British and Britain-based artists who have made notable contributions to contemporary art.

Ordinarily, judges would be announcing the prize’s shortlisted artists this month. The selected artists would then create work for a fall exhibition, with a £25,000 ($30,800) winner being announced in December. According to The Guardian, Tate Britain, which organizes the prize, stressed the difficulty of putting on the annual exhibition “under the present restrictions.”

Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, said in a statement quoted by The Guardian: