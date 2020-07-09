Less than two weeks after Sotheby’s marathon virtual auction brought in $363.2 million across three separate categories, the auction house’s sale of modern art in Hong Kong on Wednesday night achieved its second-highest total ever in the category, raking in HK$826 million (US$107 million) in sales.

The auction, which marked the first marquee sale of the year at the firm’s Hong Kong location, achieved a near-perfect sell-through rate, with all but one of the 35 lots finding buyers. The sale also saw four new auction records for artists Chu Teh-Chun, Guan Zilan, Pang Jiun, and Chen Ting-Shih.