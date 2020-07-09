Less than two weeks after Sotheby’s marathon virtual auction brought in $363.2 million across three separate categories, the auction house’s sale of modern art in Hong Kong on Wednesday night achieved its second-highest total ever in the category, raking in HK$826 million (US$107 million) in sales.
The auction, which marked the first marquee sale of the year at the firm’s Hong Kong location, achieved a near-perfect sell-through rate, with all but one of the 35 lots finding buyers. The sale also saw four new auction records for artists Chu Teh-Chun, Guan Zilan, Pang Jiun, and Chen Ting-Shih.
After the sale, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Asian Art, Vinci Chang, said in a statement:
The stellar result of tonight’s sale is testament to the market’s undiminished appetite for top quality masterpieces. Clients who were not able to join us in person this season were enthusiastically bidding on the telephones—translating into an exceptionally strong auction total, with some stand-out individual results, and new auction records for a number of artists including for Chu Teh-Chun—a fitting tribute in the year that marks the centenary of the artist’s birth.