New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that philanthropist and businesswoman Adrienne Arsht pledged $5 million to support the MetLiveArts series and the museum’s internship program, allowing the Met to become the largest art museum in the United States to pay all of its interns. The forthcoming paid internship program, now dubbed the Adrienne Arsht Internship, will begin in spring 2021, with applications opening up this September. The museum is expecting to hire roughly 120 undergraduate and graduate interns per year.

Max Hollein, directory of the museum, said in a statement,