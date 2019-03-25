On Friday, Gagosian set a new record for a public sale of a work by the revered German painter Albert Oehlen. The large, 1988 untitled abstract painting by Oehlen sold just three hours after it was unveiled as the sole work in Gagosian’s online viewing room ahead of Art Basel in Hong Kong. While the gallery did not report the price achieved for the work, it was asking $6 million—a level that challenges a common perception in the art industry that only low-value works can successfully transact online.

On Friday evening, Gagosian director Sam Orlofsky tweeted about the sale, boasting that the gallery had “set a 7 figure world record for an artist within three hours of the artwork being revealed, and the purchaser never seeing it in person.”