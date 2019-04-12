More than 600 priceless books, manuscripts, and documents believed to have been looted by Belgian soldiers stationed in Germany at the end of World War II have been returned to the University and State Library Bonn in the Western German town of Bonn, about 19 miles south of Cologne. A Belgian woman inherited the books from her father, who had been stationed in Bonn as a soldier during the post-war occupation.

The woman offered the books to auction at Sotheby’s and, as Lukas Baumann, a cataloguing assistant at Sotheby’s books department, explains: