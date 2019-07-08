Seventy-eight artists, including five winners of the Turner Prize, have signed a letter calling on the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London to end its sponsorship agreement with energy giant BP. The oil company has sponsored the NPG’s annual Portrait Award for three decades, but the museum has come under mounting pressure in recent years to sever ties with BP amid allegations that the partnership helps the company “artwash” its activities and their impact on climate change.

In the letter, the artist signatories—a list of luminaries that includes Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Sarah Lucas, Christian Marclay, Cornelia Parker, Gavin Turk, Mark Wallinger, Gillian Wearing, and Rachel Whiteread—urged the NPG to end its funding agreement with BP when it’s up for renewal in 2022, find a new sponsor for the Portrait Award, and immediately remove the BP representative who sits on the award’s judging panel. They wrote: