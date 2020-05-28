Artist Ai Weiwei has designed a suite of face masks to raise money for various COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. The masks were made available today via eBay’s giving platform, eBay for Charity, and will be on sale through June 27th. Prices range from $50 for a single mask to $300 for a themed set of four, and $1,500 for a collection of 20. All profits from sales of the masks will equally benefit Human Rights Watch, Refugees International, and Doctors Without Borders.

Ai, who’s currently working on a documentary about the pandemic, said the idea to create the masks came to him late one evening while he was making linocut carvings with his son back in April. He printed his signature middle finger design onto a mask, which he then posted on his Instagram, where he was immediately flooded with people asking how they could get one.