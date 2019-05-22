Ai Weiwei is suing automaker Volkswagen for featuring one of his large-scale installations concerning the migrant crisis in one of its advertisements. Soleil Levant (2017), the work in the advertisement, is an installation composed of more than 3,500 life jackets collected from refugees arriving on the Greek Island of Lesbos; it was installed on the exterior of Kunsthal Charlottenborg in Copenhagen in 2017. In an opinion piece published by The Guardian, the superstar artist and activist said Volkswagen’s inclusion of his work in a commercial “severely damages my artistic reputation and a lifetime of work defending human rights.” For its part, according to a Ritzau article cited by artnet News, VW claims that the appearance of the artist’s work in its advertisement was a “coincidence.”

In March, Ai shared an image of the offending advertisement, a photo of a VW Polo parked in front of Soleil Levant, in an Instagram post blasting the automaker. In the Instagram post, Ai said he’d resorted to suing VW after “more than one year of fruitless negotiation” with the company.