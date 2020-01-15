Experts have uncovered a lost wall painting in the gift shop of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna that may be the work of Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer. The painting provides the first ever indication that Dürer worked in Vienna, prompting scholars to reconsider the course of Dürer’s life and evaluate the German master’s impact on Austrian art.

The painting, long concealed beneath layers of dirt, depicts Saint Leopold, the patron saint of Austria, flanked by underdrawings of Saints Catherine and Margaret. Whether Dürer himself or his followers completed the work remains uncertain. However, Dürer specialist Erwin Pokorny firmly believes the work reflects a level of skill only achievable by the master himself. “It is not a question of whether, but when Dürer was in Vienna,” he said in a statement.

In the early 16th century, the Austrian- born Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I employed Dürer as an official court artist. Evidence from a 17th-century biography indicates that prior to hiring him long term, Maximilian I commissioned Dürer to synthesize a wall painting whose timeline matches that of the newly discovered work.