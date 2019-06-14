Baseball great Alex Rodriguez, whose 22-year career as a ballplayer ended in 2016, has a lesser known stat to go along with his two record-breaking contracts, the most grand slams of any player in MLB history (25), and a career .295 batting average—over the past decade, he has become a major league art collector.

Now, A-Rod is looking to cash in on his collecting prowess. Two works from his collection will be going up for auction at Phillips in London on June 27th: Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Pink Elephant with Fire Engine (1984) and Richard Prince’s Mustang Painting (2014–16). The Basquiat, a large yellow canvas from a pivotal year in his career, is estimated to sell for £3 million to £4 million ($3.8–$5.1 million). Prince’s painting of a classic Mustang GTO on a blue colorfield is expected to go for between £700,000 and £1 million ($888,000–$1.3 million).