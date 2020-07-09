In an email to the museum staff which was then obtained by ARTnews, MOCAD board chair Elyse Foltyn said Borowy-Reeder was placed on leave in light of “allegations of poor management and racial and gender bias (including harassment and bullying) from current and former employees.” The email added that an independent investigation into Borowy-Reeder is being conducted, and a hotline has been established to source further information.

An exhibition by the artist collective New Red Order was slated to open this week, but the group has asked that their show be postponed until the board of directors commit to meeting the demands outlined in the open letter.