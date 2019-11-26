The fair is offering discounts at local hotels and restaurants, as well as lower fees for services that exhibitors use for booth planning. Two galleries reportedly dropped out of the fair in early October, but no further exhibitors have withdrawn since the official exhibitor list was released later that month.

Hauser & Wirth, meanwhile, has indefinitely postponed an Annie Leibovitz show that was supposed to open at its Hong Kong space this month. Undeterred, the Hong Kong Museum of Art is forging ahead with plans to reopen on November 30th following a major renovation.

Art Basel has canceled events in the past due to safety concerns: The 2001 inaugural edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach was postponed to 2002 due to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In that case, exhibitor deposits were put toward the next year’s edition instead.