Museum leadership at Art Institute of Chicago has come under fire amid recent institution-wide layoffs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 186 employees—roughly 30 percent of the museum’s staff members—have signed and issued an open letter to museum leaders demanding transparency regarding the recent layoffs. According to ARTnews, the letter says decisions should not be made as they are now, by a “very small group of the most highly paid staff in the museum with privileged identities.” The letter was sent to seven of the museum's officials, including president James Rondeau, deputy director for curatorial affairs Sarah Guernsey, and vice president of museum development Eve Jeffers.

In an email sent to staff announcing the plan for the cuts, Rondeau wrote: