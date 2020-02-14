Phillips’s postwar and contemporary art evening sale on Thursday in London was characterized as much by a lack of sales as it was by its standout lots. The auction brought in a total of £21.1 million ($27.3 million) with fees; its presale estimate, which does not take fees into account, was £18.1 million to £25.4 million ($23.4 million–$32.8 million). Four lots of the sale’s total of 41 were withdrawn before the auction, and another five failed to sell, making for a sell-through rate of 86 percent by lot.

The sale totaled a little over half of what the equivalent sale brought in last year, when a £15.5-million ($20.4 million) Gerhard Richter painting propelled the auction to a £36.4 million ($47.9 million) total.