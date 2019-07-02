A federal judge in New York has sided with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts in a copyright dispute over the late Pop artist’s series of portraits of the musician Prince. The 16 paintings, prints, and drawings, collectively known as the “Prince Series,” were based on a 1981 photograph taken by Lynn Goldsmith. Shortly after Prince’s death in 2016, Goldsmith learned of the series’ existence from seeing the Warhol works based on her photo posted on the internet. In 2017, the Warhol Foundation filed a preemptive lawsuit against Goldsmith, who in turn accused the foundation of violating her copyright.

In his decision on Monday, Judge John G. Koeltl ruled that Warhol’s “Prince Series” constituted fair use. In his decision, quoted by the New York Times, Judge Koeltl added: