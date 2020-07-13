Kapoor’s remarks came ahead of his exhibition, “Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall,” which was originally scheduled for early this year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition features 24 sculptures, a selection of drawings, and smaller works, making it the artist’s largest U.K. exhibition of outdoor sculptures. The presentation also includes Kapoor’s 2018 artwork Sky Mirror, a 16-foot wide mirror of polished stainless steel that curves inward. The show will be up through November 1st at Houghton Hall, the historic home of the U.K.’s first prime minister.

One of Kapoor’s comments seems to critique the ‘world art’ category used by various U.K. museums. The World Museum in Liverpool will overhaul its main World Cultures Gallery because of the racism present in its current display, according to museum officials. Emma Martin, the institution’s lead curator of globalization, told The Art Newspaper: “When I take people around the gallery and introduce the changes we are working towards, I describe the gallery as it currently stands as racist.”