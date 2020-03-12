Renowned artist Anish Kapoor will present a new series of works using the “blackest material in the universe” at the Gallerie dell'Accademia during the 2021 Venice Biennale. This will be the first time the public sees the Vantablack S-VIS material, developed by British scientific research company Surrey NanoSystems, used in a work of art. The “nano-material” was invented in 2014 for aerospace purposes and traps 99.96% of light falling on its surface.

In 2016, Kapoor obtained exclusive rights to develop artistic uses of a sprayable form of the material; a number of artists expressed frustrations and questioned the right of any one artist to have control over a color. One artist in particular, Stuart Semple, has been engaged in an on-again, off-again color quarrel with Kapoor. Kapoor said any controversy over his use of the Vantablack material is “misinformed” and requires a specialized technique.

Kapoor explained the mysterious process to The Art Newspaper thusly: