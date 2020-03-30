Anonymous Was A Woman (AWAW) announced a new emergency relief grant to help artists directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The newly developed program allocates $250,000 in grants at up to $2,500 per person to artists who “have experienced financial hardship from loss of income or opportunity as a direct result of the crisis,” according to AWAW's press release. Women-identifying visual artists over the age of 40 can apply for the grant directly on NYFA’s website from April 6th through 8th.

AWAW’s usual grant cycle offers $25,000 annually to women artists over the age of 40 who are “at a significant junction in their lives or careers,” and has no strings attached. This emergency relief grant adheres to the same guidelines as the annual award, allowing artists to use the funds at their own discretion. AWAW has partnered with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) to distribute the grant.

In a press release, AWAW founder Susan Unterberg stated: