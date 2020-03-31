The Firstsite art center in Colchester in the U.K. will launch a downloadable artist activity pack to help keep us all engaged and creative during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The activity pack, called “Art is where the home is,” will include contributions from critically acclaimed artists including Antony Gormley, Grayson Perry, Jeremy Deller, Gillian Wearing, Michael Landy, Vanley Burke, Ryan Gander, Idris Khan, and Annie Morris.

Sally Shaw, director at Firstsite, said that the idea came from activity books her mother would give her over summer breaks. In a statement quoted by The Guardian, she said: